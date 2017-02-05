New Exhibit Features Da Vinci’s Inventions

UNION CITY, TN - Leonardo da Vinci is best known for his art, you may recall two of the world’s most famous and admired, the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. While you won’t find those pieces of art in our area, you will find some of da Vinci’s inventions.

“Everything from weapons to flying machines,” says Martin Kane, an education specialist at the Discover Park of America.

It’s part of a new exhibit in Union City called Da Vinci Machines and Robotics.

“All of the machines in the exhibit are from da Vinci’s notebooks,” says Kane.

Using the notes from those notebooks, a family in Italy, engineered the models at the Discovery Park of America, which help kids take learning about da Vinci beyond the textbook.

“With a textbook, you just have to sit in class and learn, and you don’t do anything, or learn,” says Cameron Thompson, a student in Tennessee.

Those exploring the exhibit can actually try out some of the inventions.

“You get to see all of the very cool stuff that da Vinci designed, you also get to play with a lot of the machines, we have many working models of da Vinci’s machines,” said Kane.

You can check out the Da Vinci Machines and Robotics exhibit for yourself at the Discovery Park of America through April 30th.