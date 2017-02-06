Six things to know - 2/6/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries are boarding flights to the U.S. It follows a federal judge putting a temporary ban on President Trump's immigration order. The president's administration has until 6:00 p.m. to file an appeal with the U.S. circuit court of appeals.



You can help end hunger in Paducah. The Empty Bowls Project is hosting an event today at the Paducah School of Art and Design. The throw-a-thon is happening tonight from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Community members ages 14 and up can help create bowls that will be used during a fundraiser for Paducah's Community Kitchen.



A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw this afternoon. Mumaw died last week while trying to save Juli Glisson. Investigators say she drove her car into the Cumberland River as officers tried to help her.



Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will sign the right to work bill tonight. This morning he will hold ceremonial signings in Springfield and another in Poplar Bluff. The signings make Missouri the 28th right to work state.



President Donald Trump will visit U.S. Central Command at an air force base in Tampa, Florida today. He is expected to have lunch with soldiers before delivering a speech. This trip is Trump's first major public visit to Troops since his inauguration.



Super Bowl LI was one for the record books. The New England Patriots became Super Bowl champions for the fifth time, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. Tom Brady is now the first quarterback to win five super bowl titles. Super Bowl LI was also the first to be decided in overtime.