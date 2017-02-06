Charleston, MO woman injured in weekend shooting

Two men were arrested in Charleston, Missouri over the weekend after a woman was shot and seriously injured.



The Charles Department of Public Safety says officers were called to 413 North Johnson Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on report of a person shot.



When officer arrived, they found that a 44-year-old Charleston woman was shot. She was taken to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.



Officers say the crime began as a domestic disturbance that ended with two men shooting at each other inside the home. The woman was injured during the exchange of gunfire.



Officers arrested 42-year-old Rodney Chappell of Charleston and 26-year-old Meshaw Daniels of Haywood City.



Both are being held in the Mississippi County Jail on charges of assault 1st degree, domestic assault 2nd degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. They both have a $100,000 cash only bond.