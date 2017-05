A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw Monday afternoon.



Mumaw died last week while trying to save Juli Glisson.



Investigators say she drove her car into the Cumberland River as officers tried to help her.



Glisson will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide when she is released from the hospital.



A public memorial service for Mumaw will happen at Noon.



He leaves behind his fiance and daughter.