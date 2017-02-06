Avalanches in Afghanistan kill at least 119

Officials in Afghanistan say avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall across the country have killed at least 119 people in recent days.



The state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs says at least 89 people have been injured and 190 homes destroyed by avalanches in multiple provinces. Those figures are expected to rise as rescue teams make their way through snow-blocked roads to afflicted areas.



Many of the most recent fatalities come from Nuristan province, near the Pakistani border, where two villages were buried in snow.