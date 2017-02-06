Pulaski County, IL to get two grants to help with rural community development

Pulaski County is getting two grants to help with community development.



U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Monday that $4,198,600 in federal funding would go to help seven Illinois counties.



The money is to help support rural community development projects.



Pulaski County got two grants out of the money.



The first grant is $17,300 and will help repair and renovate the VFW Post 8891 building in Mounds. The money will help cover the cost of installing a new roof, repairing the ceiling tiles, installing three new doors, painting, and new lights.



The second grand is $7,500 and will help pay for a preliminary engineering report for the Village of Woodlawn. The report will be used to prepare a water line replacement project for the village.



All of the money come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Community Development Initiative Grant.