Here's Artisan Kitchen's delicious recipe for croissant breakfast casserole.



6 croissants cut into cubes

1/2 lb diced bacon

1 1/2 cups diced onion

1 tsp. garlic

1/8 tsp. each: cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne, white pepper

4 cups chopped fresh spinach

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp dried thyme

6 eggs

4 cups milk

In a large skillet, begin frying off the diced bacon. After about 2 minutes, add diced onion. Once onions have become translucent and the bacon has begun to crisp add the diced garlic, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne, white pepper, cracked black pepper, salt and thyme. Mix ingredients and let cook for a minute more. Remove skillet from oven and stir in fresh spinach until wilted.

In mixing bowl, beat the six eggs and milk until combined. Stir in the contents of the skillet.

In a 9x9 baking dish, spread out the cubed croissants evenly. Pour the egg and spinach mix over the croissants. With a spoon or fork, work some of the spinach, onion and bacon bits in between the croissants so that they are not all on the top. Let sit for about 10 minutes, then bake at 350 degrees for about thirty five minutes, or until the casserole sets.