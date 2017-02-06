Portion of KY 286 near Ballard/McCracken County line down to one lane

A road near the Ballard/McCracken County line is down to one lane due to a crash.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a U-Haul Truck or Trailer crashed on KY 286 around the 14 mile marker. This is about three miles west of the US 62 intersection.



The crash has brought down transmission lines. One lane is open, but the road will likely have to be closed for utility repairs. KYTC says the truck overturned in the crash, spilling some of its contents, and it will have to be offloaded before it can be turned upright again.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour along US 60 between Paducah and Wickliffe.



As of 2:36 p.m. Monday, KYTC says the site is expected to be cleared in about four hours.

Traffic is down to one lane with alternating flow, but KYTC says the roadway will likely have to be closed for a time during the cleanup while utility workers make repairs to the downed lines and for the truck to be offloaded.