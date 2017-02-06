Tenn. Gov. Bill Haslam questions call to label non-permanent residents' IDs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is raising concerns about a bill seeking to label IDs issued to people without permanent residency status with the words "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen."



The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Haslam worries about the impact such a change could have on foreign investment in Tennessee. The governor noted the state has the highest level of foreign direct investment of Japan other than California, and that automakers Volkswagen and Nissan have large plants and supplier chains located in Tennessee.



Nearly 1,000 foreign-owned companies have facilities in Tennessee. In Haslam's words: "We have a lot of people who are here that we're glad they're here."



The bill is sponsored by Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge and Sen. Ed Jackson of Jackson. Both are Republicans.

