Doctor sentenced to probation for federal fraud, drug charges in McCracken County

A McCracken County physician is sentenced to two years of probation Monday after pleading guilty in June to fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, wire fraud and making false statements about health care matters.

In court Monday, 46-year-old Dr. Sean McDonald was sentenced to two years of probation and to pay $4,200 in court fees and $16,000 in legal fees.

The judge also ordered McDonald to complete rehab.

The federal charges could have sent McDonald to prison for a maximum cumulative sentence of 113 years if he had been convicted at trial.