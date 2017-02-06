Doctor sentenced to probation for federal fraud, drug charges in - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Doctor sentenced to probation for federal fraud, drug charges in McCracken County

By Staff report
A McCracken County physician is sentenced to two years of probation Monday after pleading guilty in June to fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, wire fraud and making false statements about health care matters.

In court Monday, 46-year-old Dr. Sean McDonald was sentenced to two years of probation and to pay $4,200 in court fees and $16,000 in legal fees.

The judge also ordered McDonald to complete rehab.

The federal charges could have sent McDonald to prison for a maximum cumulative sentence of 113 years if he had been convicted at trial.

