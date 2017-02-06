Contractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges in Fulton County kickback case

Cory Hutcheson is no longer the sheriff in Mississippi County, Missouri. The state's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to remove Hutcheson from office. In April, Hutcheson was charged with several fraud and assault charges.More
Cory Hutcheson is no longer the sheriff in Mississippi County, Missouri. The state's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to remove Hutcheson from office. In April, Hutcheson was charged with several fraud and assault charges.More
In court Wednesday in in Jackson County, Illinois, a Carbondale man was sentenced to 19 years in state prison after he was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm.More
In court Wednesday in in Jackson County, Illinois, a Carbondale man was sentenced to 19 years in state prison after he was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm.More
On Tuesday, deputies were attempted to serve 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Williams with numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his home on Highland Church Road.More
On Tuesday, deputies were attempted to serve 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Williams with numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his home on Highland Church Road.More
On March 9, 2017, 19-year-old Javon Trott was shot in the 400 block East Willow Street in Carbondale. He later died at a hospital.More
On March 9, 2017, 19-year-old Javon Trott was shot in the 400 block East Willow Street in Carbondale. He later died at a hospital.More
The driver of the car was arrested after a short chase.More
The driver of the car was arrested after a short chase.More