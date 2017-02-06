Contractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges in Fulton Coun - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Contractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges in Fulton County kickback case

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

A contractor accused of defrauding Fulton County citizens through kickbacks pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Ronald Armstrong pleaded guilty to all four federal fraud and conspiracy charges against him.

Armstrong is one of four contractors charged in the Fulton County kickback case involving former jailer Ricky Parnell.

Armstrong is the second person to plead guilty in the case. Michael Homra pleaded guilty last month

Our crew at the courthouse says Armstrong has to pay $50,000 in restitution to the fiscal court and remain on supervised release.

