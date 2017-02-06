Owners open homes to make extra money during AQS Quiltweek

Several years ago, Cindy Ragland decided to let complete strangers stay at her home during AQS Quiltweek in Paducah.

"(It was) a little bit unnerving at first," says Ragland.

Twenty-five years later, she's still opening up her home.

"(It's) fun having people come from all over the United States," says Ragland. "We've had people from California, probably the farthest."

The quilters have their own bedroom and bathroom. They share the living room with Cindy and her husband, along with the kitchen. It costs about $35 a night per person to stay at the home in Paducah. Ragland says she donates a portion of it to local nonprofits, and the rest goes back into her pocket.

"It's a little treat," says Ragland. "It's something, yes, a little extra for us."

Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Mary Hammond says her team has spent the last 32 years finding homes where quilters can stay for a few days.

"Quiltweek Paducah is like the Super Bowl for our community, and how fortunate we are to have two Super Bowls," says Hammond.

Hammond says this year, they're turning to Airbnb, an online company that helps travelers find unique places to stay other than a hotel.

"It's just a win-win for Paducah," says Hammond.

In 2016, Airbnb says 850 people visited Paducah using its services, and the host families raked in a total of $98,000.

"People stay within a 100 mile radius, but if we had more people that would open their homes to the quilters, then they would be more comfortable to stay here locally," says Ragland.

Ragland says you don't have to leave your home to meet new people or make some extra cash.

How much you make depends on the price you set. You can learn all about it this Thursday. The Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting two seminars at the McCracken County Library at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you plan to attend, you can RSVP by calling Paducah CVB at 270-443-8783. Click here for more details on Quiltweek.