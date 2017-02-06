Local 6 remembers Ohio River Great Flood of 1937 on 80th anniversary

Eighty years ago, folks in Paducah found themselves amid the worst disaster our region has ever seen: The Ohio River Great Flood of 1937.

That flood is why many cities along the Ohio River, including Paducah, now have protective flood walls.

The river crested at just over 60 feet in Paducah, inundating many homes and businesses that were left accessible only by boat. An estimated 1 million people were left homeless from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Cairo, Illinois. The death toll was 385. Adjusted for modern inflation, the flood caused $8.7 billion worth of damage.