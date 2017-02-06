Local school not excusing absences for students who stayed home due to threatening posts

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that allows older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge.More
We're thanking local educators for National Teacher Day on Tuesday. We spoke with local teachers about their passion to educate future leaders, workers, and parents.More
Cummins was arrested in April when he and the 15-year-old girl were found in northern California. The girl has since returned home.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
A McCracken County deputy jailer faces charges after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female colleague, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.More
Cory Hutcheson is no longer the sheriff in Mississippi County, Missouri. The state's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to remove Hutcheson from office. In April, Hutcheson was charged with several fraud and assault charges.More
In court Wednesday in in Jackson County, Illinois, a Carbondale man was sentenced to 19 years in state prison after he was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm.More
On Tuesday, deputies were attempted to serve 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Williams with numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his home on Highland Church Road.More
On March 9, 2017, 19-year-old Javon Trott was shot in the 400 block East Willow Street in Carbondale. He later died at a hospital.More
