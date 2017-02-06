Local school not excusing absences for students who stayed home due to threatening posts

Some parents of students at Calloway County High School are upset after learning teens who stayed out of school due to threatening messages posted to Instagram won't have excused absences for that day.

More than 400 students chose to stay home Friday after seeing or hearing about the posts made about the high school on the social media site.

After parents were notified that their children would not get an excused absence for that day, they began demanding answers from school officials. Many of you who are Calloway County parents have sent us emails and Facebook messages about the school district's decision.

LeighAnne Hollen writes: "I opted to keep my child home. She actually wanted to go. The school didn't notify anyone of the threat. They opted to roll the dice with our children's lives, but now those of us who refused to do the same are getting calls that our children will be unexcused? You got LUCKY, CCHS."

A statement sent to WPSD from the superintendents office says only absences specified in the student handbook can be excused. However, the school district says it does plan to look into the matter closely and make changes where needed.

"As with any newly encountered circumstance, district officials will continue to review the incidents of last week to determine whether procedures need to be amended in the future to improve responses." said Calloway County School District spokeswoman Tawnya Hunter.

Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger, who was also a part of the decision the school district made to keep the school open Friday, emphasized the importance of trust in the community.

"As a parent and the sheriff, I hope that the parents trust my judgment and my decision-making, to the fact: If I thought their kids were in harm's way, I would ask for school to be closed," said Steger.