Second contractor to plead guilty in Fulton County 'kickback' scheme faces up to 80 years

“I can’t talk." That's all we heard from Ronald Armstrong Monday.

He's a contractor who pleaded guilty to four counts of federal fraud and conspiracy charges Monday. The charges stem from what investigators call a kickback scheme involving the $3.3 million Fulton County jail expansion project. Former jailer Ricky Parnell was charged with 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

As part of a plea deal, Armstrong has to pay $50,000 in restitution to the Fulton County Fiscal Court. He also had to admit his role in the scheme: that Parnell awarded him the jail expansion contract in exchange for $100,000 cash. Up to this point, Armstrong’s paid Parnell $80,000 in cash. I spoke to his attorney, Carlos Moran, after the hearing.

Moran said sentencing will be the next big hurdle in the case, but his client admitted his responsibility. “Mr. Armstrong entered a guilty plea. He accepted a guilty plea. This has been a long ordeal, and still we have sentencing proceedings," Moran said.

I asked Moran why Armstrong decided to plead guilty, but he said he couldn't comment on that.

I also reached out to county leaders, because Armstrong has been a contractor for the county for the past 20 years. I wanted to learn more about that relationship, but I haven't heard back yet.

Armstrong faces up to 80 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The U.S. Attorney's office recommended a lighter sentence and fine.

There were four contractors charged along with Parnell. Armstrong is the second contractor to plead guilty. Mike Homra, owner of the leader store in Fulton, Kentucky, pleaded guilty last month.