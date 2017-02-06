Local teacher charged with rape, on administrative leave

A Fulton County, Kentucky high school teacher is on administrative leave while Kentucky State Police investigate her on a charge of rape.

State Police arrested and charged Rachel Netz with one count of third degree rape. She remained in the Fulton County jail Monday night and is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

WPSD Local 6 reached out to the Fulton County School System to ask a number of questions regarding Netz, including: how long she's been a teacher, any internal investigation the school is conducting, classes she taught and how the school system and state police became aware of the rape allegation.

The school system declined any additional comment.

We will continue to track this story and report updates as soon as they become available.