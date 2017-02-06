Bill would exclude Tennessee churches from campaign spending disclosures

The Senate has blocked an effort to overturn an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land.More
Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
Two Republican senators say they will oppose President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative.More
The federal government ran the second highest monthly surplus on record this April as tax revenues were pushed higher by a change in the deadline for corporate tax payments.More
