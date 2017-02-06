White House issues list of 78 attacks

The White House has released a list of 78 attacks it describes as "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group.



The White House says most did not get sufficient attention.



The list includes incidents like a truck massacre in Nice that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.



The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group.



President Donald Trump claimed during a speech earlier Monday that the media was deliberately ignoring attacks.



Trump said that, "in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it," adding, "They have their reasons."

