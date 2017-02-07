Power outages in Local 6 area due to storms

Storms are rolling through the Local 6 area and have knocked out power to thousands of homes.



West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation has the most outages with over 3,600 customers without power.



The outage map shows that the majority of outages are on the south-west side of Mayfield. You can see the outage map by clicking here.



Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is also reporting power outages. A little over 300 customers are currently without power. Most of those are in Union City. You can see the outage map by clicking here.



Over in Missouri, Ameren has outages in Scott County. Just under 700 are without power. You can see the outage map by clicking here.



In Illinois, Ameren is not reporting any outages in the Local 6 area. You can see the outage map by clicking here.



Paducah Power System is also not reporting any outages at this time.