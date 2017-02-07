Illinois Senate returns, promises to push budget deal

The Illinois Senate returns to Springfield along with a promise of continued work on a budget compromise.



The Senate is in session Tuesday. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont hoped to win endorsement of their negotiated plan last month. But the wide-ranging proposal has enough pieces for everyone to dislike part of it.



The plan includes an increase in the income tax to deal with a multibillion-dollar deficit and worker boosts such as an increase in the minimum wage. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's desires - cost-cutting changes to the workers' compensation program and a freeze on local property taxes - are included too.



Lawmakers' feud with Rauner has kept the state from approving a budget for nearly two years.