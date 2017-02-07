Six things to know - 2/7/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Senators are expected to vote today on President's Trump nominee to the education department. Democrats are challenging her qualifications with a speak session. If there is a tie, Vice President Mike Pence will have the deciding vote.



The Illinois Senate returns to work in hopes of trying to reach a budget deal. A potential deal includes worker boosts such as an increase in the minimum wage. Governor Bruce Rauner wants changes to the worker's compensation program and a freeze on local property taxes.



A federal appeals court will hear arguments on President Trump's executive order regarding immigration today. The case comes after a federal judge in Seattle temporarily block Trump's orders. The executive order banned immigrants from entering the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.



The military services have delivered to Congress blueprints for increasing the defense budget by more than $30 billion to pay for new jet fighters, armored vehicles, improved training and more. Senior military leaders are scheduled to testify before the House Armed Services Committee today on the state of the military and will likely address spending shortfalls.



Your student's transfer from a community college to a university in Kentucky could soon be easier. Higher education leaders from across the state will be meeting to participate in a transfer summit. Goals include reaching agreements to expand degree options for your student.



The New England Patriots' victory parade is today in Boston. The Patriots won their fifth championship during Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The parade will feature 22 duck boats, five flatbed trucks, two photo trucks, and four confetti trucks.