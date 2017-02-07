Former Fulton Co. jailer, third contractor set to plead guilty in kickback case

Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell is set to plead guilty to federal fraud and conspiracy charges in April. The third contractor to change his plead to guilty, Danny Larcom, is set to plead guilty in March.

Parnell is charged with 11 total fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from the $3.3 million jail expansion project.

Investigators say Parnell and the four contractors were involved in a 'kickback scheme'. The contractors would overcharge the Fulton County Fiscal Court for their work on the expansion project, and pay Parnell in cash and other items.

It is unclear whether Parnell and Larcom will plead guilty to one, some, or all of the charges they face.

On Monday, another contractor, Ronald Armstrong, also pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case.