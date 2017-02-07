Paducah man injured in two car crash in Graves County

A Paducah man was hurt in a crash in Graves County Tuesday morning.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says there was a two vehicle crash at the intersection of KY 849 East and KY 1684 in the Dogwood community around 7:15 a.m.



Deputies say 43-year-old Keith Alvey of Paducah was traveling south on KY 1684 in his car when he didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection with KY 849 East.



At the same time, 30-year-old Timothy Alexander of Hickory was traveling east on KY 849 in his pick-up truck.



Alvey's car was hit on the passenger side by Alexander's truck. The crash caused both vehicles to slide off the road.



Alexander's truck stopped in the parking lot of the Spring Creek Church of Christ.



Alvey's car hit the stop sign post and then a tree on the driver's side before stopping.



The fire department had to extricate Alvey from his car. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Deputies say Alvey was not wearing his seat belt.



Alexander was not injured.