Chicago man charged with murder in death of sister

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in Lyon County, Kentucky in the death of his sister.



Kentucky State Police says on Monday, a Lyon County grand jury indicted Arthur Long on charges of murder and theft by unlawful taking auto over $500 or more but under $10,000.



The charges stem from the investigation into the death of Nancy Minor of Eddyville.



Minor was found dead in her home on Woodrow Street in December. Minor is Long's sister.



Long is still in jail in Cookeville, Tennessee on several charges after he lead troopers on a car chase.