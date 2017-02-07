Kentucky State Police looking for forged check suspect

State police say they want your help identifying and finding a man suspected of trying to cash a forged check in Marshall County.

The Kentucky State Police says a man tried to cash a forged check at CFSB in Draffenville in July. Troopers have sent out a photo of the man taken from a bank surveillance camera.

If you have information, you can call KSP Post 1 Detective Brian Hill at 270-856-3721. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-5555.