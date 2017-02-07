Bridge closure planned in Trigg County for Lake Barkley Bridge arch placement

Workers will place a 550-foot main span on the new Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton, Kentucky, on Valentine's Day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The $20 million steel basket-handle arch is 110 feet tall and weighs 5.1 million pounds, according to KYTC.

The cabinet says the process for placing the span will be very similar to how crews installed of the main span of Eggners Ferry Bridge in December 2015. Spokesman Keith Todd says workers will float the span next to the main piers and raise it about 80 feet in the air. Then, barges will maneuver the span between piers and lower it into position on the bridge piers.

The new, four-lane bridge will replace the two-lane Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge, which was built in 1932. The process of placing the span on the new bridge is expected to take 10 to 14 hours, and it will require a closure of the Henry Lawrence bridge and restriction of river traffic.

Todd says a 2,000-foot clear zone will be strictly enforced around the construction area. Traffic will be detoured away from the existing bridge for up to 48 hours for the project.

If weather conditions are good on Feb. 14, this is the plan KYTC says the contractor, engineers and other workers plan to follow:

- U.S. Coast Guard will close the navigational channel at 7 a.m. for up to 72 hours

- KYTC will close U.S. 68 promptly at 9 a.m. for up to 48 hours

- A 2,000-foot clear zone will be established around the work site

- U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency agencies will assist with water patrols