Lawsuit filed against company that runs Illinois Lottery

A lawsuit has been filed in a southern Illinois court against the company that managed the Illinois Lottery.



The Belleville News Democrat reports that the lawsuit filed in St. Clair County alleged Northstar Lottery Group defrauded businesses that sold scratch-off tickets and the individuals who bought them. The lawsuit comes after a Chicago Tribune story that found that the private company pulled scratch-off game tickets from stores before all had been sold and before all the grand prizes had been awarded.



The lawsuit accuses Northstar of manipulating winning tickets and misrepresenting chances of winning. Plaintiffs are asking for class-action status. For now the plaintiffs include three Cook County citizens and one Fairview Heights lounge. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages.



Northstar didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.