Beshear's new hunger initiative could feed thousands locally

These boxes of canned foods will be sorted out among 38 food agencies.

This palette holds 200 pounds of meat that will feed people in need.

Attorney General Andy Beshear launched the first Legal Food Frenzy for Kentucky following the Rally to Solve Hunger in Frankfort. The Legal Food Frenzy is a competition among legal professionals in Kentucky. The goal is to raise the most money or pounds of food for local food banks.

Commodity and Food Bank Coordinator Clay Black with the Purchase Area Development District says he hopes the initiative will help him reach his goal: to double the amount of food for those in need in our area.

"The demand has grown. The programs have grown. Everything has grown, and we can't ever seem to keep enough," Black said.

PADD has a food bank that feeds 14,000 people across eight counties in western Kentucky. It is a sort of distribution warehouse where soup kitchens, shelters, and food pantries will get most of their food supply.

The Purchase Area — including Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, McCracken, Graves, Marshall, and Calloway counties — makes up District 1, out of 7 districts competing in the Legal Food Frenzy. The competition will be two weeks long, from March 27 to April 7. Whatever food and money is raised in our area will stay here and help locals in need.

District 1 leader Jenny Hines says the goal for the state is $150,000 or 600,000 pounds of food.

"We're hoping to blow that out of the water," said Hines.

Black said the food bank goes through 3 million pounds of food a year, but that still isn't enough at times.

Black said the food agencies put in orders to him for what they need. "Sometimes they can have everything they want. Sometimes I have to cut it down, so everybody gets some," explained Black.

A month's worth of food for the food bank costs $8,000 to $12,000, according to Black. He hopes the competition will allow the PADD food bank to feed even more people in need in our area.

To get involved with the Legal Food Frenzy, click here.