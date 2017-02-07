Graves County property owners deal with losses after lightning causes fires

Lightning that struck on Tuesday morning caused two fires in Sedalia, Kentucky. A firefighter who responded to one of the fires says it's something he'll never forget. The fire was on his property.

Ronnie Miller, a captain with Sedalia Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a fire in his family's tobacco barn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"We had flames coming through the roof about 5 to 6 foot tall," Miller said.

The barn will cost $45,000 to $50,000 to rebuild. On top of that, about $15,000 worth of tobacco sticks were inside. Those losses are sinking in.

"Any time you take a setback like this, it cuts into your margins. So, it's less money you make in the end," Miller said.

About 8 acres of tobacco is cured in the barn each year. That's about $80,000 worth. Now, the family is left with a pile of rubble.

"It could be a lot worse. It could be your livelihood, and things that can't be replaced," Miller said.

A property owner down the road wasn't as lucky. He lost a cat and belongings in another lightning-caused fire crews responded to overnight. The property owner wasn't willing to talk on camera, but he says he woke up to a bang to find that lightning had hit his garage. Like Miller's barn, the garage is a loss.

"Mother nature is very powerful. You don't know what it can do until you see it in person," Miller said.

The fire has left Miller thankful he didn't lose more. "It was just a lot of hard work and time that was put in here, but it's nothing irreplaceable," Miller said.

The garage will be covered by insurance.

Miller says insurance will pay for some of the costs to rebuild his barn, but most will be paid out of pocket.