Teacher charged with rape waives case to grand jury

Rachel Netz waived her case to a grand jury in court Tuesday. She's a former Fulton County teacher charged with third degree rape.

Arrest warrants say she continued a relationship with a student from February to November in 2016.

We don't know a lot of the details surrounding her case, but her attorney, Jim Paitscal, did say something that sheds a little light on it. He didn't go into detail about it, but he said it is a tragic case. He also said nobody can punish Netz more than she's already punished herself.

In court, Netz was emotional, but didn't say much. In the hearing, special appointed Judge Jack Telle reduced her bond from $10,000 to $5,000. Telle was appointed after Judge Hunter Whitesell recused himself from the case.

One of the bond conditions was that Netz would continue her mental health and counseling appointments and to continue taking any medication prescribed to her. We don't know what specifically that entails.

As for her role with the school, Netz resigned. She's not allowed on school property, and she can't contact the underage student, his family, or anyone else under the age of 18.

As for her former students, they didn't expect this from their Spanish teacher.

The Fulton County Schools still has not answered our questions about her teaching history, how this investigation came about, or if an internal investigation is being conducted. I was told no comment.

But, the one thing I keep hearing from people who knew her when she taught there was that they're shocked.

One former student told me even though Netz was young that's one reason she was such a good teacher, she could relate to her students.

Former student, who is now in college, Angelika Zombeck says Netz made her lessons fun for her and her classmates.

Zombeck says Netz's lessons were memorable for what can be a difficult subject. She says Netz always had an ear for any of her students' problems, and tried to help them best she could.

That's why Zombeck says the news of Netz's arrest on Monday was very surprising.

"How outgoing and caring, and plus she had a husband. She was always talking about it with us, and how happy she was to get married and things like that," Zombeck says, "So it kind of was very, very shocking."

I spoke to several parents who didn't wish to speak to me on camera, but they echoed the same reaction.

A grand jury will hear Netz's case on March 9.