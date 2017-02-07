Kentucky legislature to vet charter schools, criminal justice reform

A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
Kentucky Congressman James Comer will be hosting a town hall Wednesday afternoon.More
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.More
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.More
Contradicting previous White House explanations, President Donald Trump declared Thursday he had planned to fire FBI Director James Comey all along, regardless of whether top Justice Department officials recommended the stunning step.More
Several Republican senators are questioning the timing of President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More
The Senate has blocked an effort to overturn an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land.More
Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that allows older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge.More
We're thanking local educators for National Teacher Day on Tuesday. We spoke with local teachers about their passion to educate future leaders, workers, and parents.More
Cummins was arrested in April when he and the 15-year-old girl were found in northern California. The girl has since returned home.More
