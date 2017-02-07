Illinois governor touts funding formula fix during visit to area school

Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
Contradicting previous White House explanations, President Donald Trump declared Thursday he had planned to fire FBI Director James Comey all along, regardless of whether top Justice Department officials recommended the stunning step.More
Several Republican senators are questioning the timing of President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More
The Senate has blocked an effort to overturn an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land.More
Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that allows older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge.More
We're thanking local educators for National Teacher Day on Tuesday. We spoke with local teachers about their passion to educate future leaders, workers, and parents.More
Cummins was arrested in April when he and the 15-year-old girl were found in northern California. The girl has since returned home.More
