Illinois governor touts funding formula fix during visit to area school

During a visit to Herrin Junior High School on Tuesday, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner told students and teachers the classrooms there deserve the same funding as others around the state.

During a tour of the school, Rauner told students in different classes and an assembly in the gymnasium about his plans aimed at improving school funding and to changing the funding formula to make resources more equitable throughout the state.

Teachers say that's something they’ve talked about for years, and they hope the governor’s plan will lead to action in the Illinois General Assembly.

Math and science teacher Steve Sgutt knows what support to give students in the classroom. But,he said funding and resources can fall short, which can be discouraging.

"You talk to other teachers, and they talk about (how) every student at their school has a laptop or every student at their school has a Chromebook, and we're struggling to have 30," Sgutt said.

During his visit, Rauner said he wants to see that change, so Illinois schools are not only better funded, but funded more equally.

"The way the dollars are allocated isn't fair," said Rauner. He said the state is among those with the highest funding inequality between schools in high-poverty and low-poverty districts, and that needs to change.

Last week, a bipartisan commission released a report showing that between $3.5 billion and $6 billion would be needed over the next decade to fund all school districts adequately. Rauner said he thinks most lawmakers support a plan to help give students more resources, but changes will likely need to be made to pay for it.

"If we're growing jobs and growing our tax base, we'll have the money to put in to our schools, No. 1. No. 2, by bringing down the cost of bureaucracy," Rauner said. "Get the regulations, mandates, restrictions away. Shrink the bureaucracy, and put the money in our schools. Grow our economy, and we're going to have the money to put in, so we have an equitable school funding.”

The governor said with that framework and a renewed push from the state level, he’s hopeful lawmakers can pass changes that will better serve students.