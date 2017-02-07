2 teens injured in McCracken County wreck

Two teens were taken to a local hospital after a wreck involving two pickup trucks on County Line Road in McCracken County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says 41-year-old Adam Bridges of Melber was driving a Chevrolet truck westbound on County Line Road when he slowed to make a left turn into the driveway of a home in the 3700 block of that road. The sheriff's department says Bridges told deputies the sun was in his eyes, and he didn't see an oncoming Dodge truck.

The two trucks collided, and the driver of the Dodge — 18-year-old James Chancellor — was taken to Baptist Health Paducah by Mercy Regional EMS, as was passenger 18-year-old Erica Beasley. Deputies say the two teens, who are both from Bardwell, sustained "non-incapacitating" injuries.

County Line Road was closed at the site of the crash for about 45 minutes while the roadway was cleared and the crash was investigated.

In addition to Mercy Regional EMS, deputies say the Melber Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.