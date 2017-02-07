Arraignment delayed for man charged with murder in Calloway Coun - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Arraignment delayed for man charged with murder in Calloway County

By Staff report
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A judge on Tuesday delayed arraignment for a man accused of killing a woman by beating her with a horseshoe and a baseball bat. 

Christopher Smith of Murray is accused of killing 39-year-old Rhonda Runyon in Calloway County in August. He was originally charged with first degree assault in the case, but the charge was upgraded to murder after she died in a hospital in Nashville

Smith will be back in court in March. 

