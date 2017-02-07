Paducah City Commission considers streamlining ordinance for artists

It could become easier for artists to showcase their artwork in Paducah. The Paducah City Commission proposed an ordinance Tuesday to amend city code on artist setup areas.

The changes would streamline the application and administration process for areas where artists can set up booths, displays, etc. to sell or demonstrate their artwork.

The areas that area already available for artists to set up are the downtown gazebo at the corner of 2nd Street and Broadway Street and the Texaco Station Information Center at the corner of North 7th and Madison streets.

The ordinance also deals with fees and regulations for guest permits and artist permits. The city says artists will file their applications through the Paducah Planning Department.

Commissioners will vote on the changes at their next meeting on Feb. 14.