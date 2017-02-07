City accepting bids for next phase of Noble Park Lake bank project

The city will start accepting bids Wednesday for the next phase of a project to stabilize the bank of Noble Park Lake in Paducah.

This phase of the project focuses on stabilizing the west side of the lake, where the ground is wearing away.

Crews completed the first phase of the project three years ago. That phase stabilized more than 650 feet of the lake's bank, improved access to the fishing piers, and leveled the sidewalks.