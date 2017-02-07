Ceiling tile chargers promise wireless charging for smartphones, devices

If you've downloaded an app, especially a free game, consider all of that information as gone. Apps that are free typically earn revenue for the app developer by gathering storing and sharing information from the person downloading the app.More
Mom's are pretty tech savvy now, which means you have many more options for gifts she probably doesn't even know she wants.More
We hear it so often that it sounds like a broken record: Change your passwords to something no one could guess, and change them frequently.More
At the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas this week, Intel and Positron showed off their combined efforts to create a movie theater where the viewer watches from within a rotating and moving pod.More
For the first time since 1991, vinyl records are outselling digital downloads. That's a big deal in the music industry and for music fans who've insisted for years that digital music...More
