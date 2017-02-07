Ceiling tile chargers promise wireless charging for smartphones, devices

One of the more frustrating parts of your day might be a smartphone that runs out of power before you get home from work.

While smartphone batteries continue to improve, so does the time we spend on our phones. Ossia, an international company has invented Cota Ceiling Tiles, which have beacons that send out wireless charging signals.

I saw the tiles in action at CES in January, and they're very impressive. The tiles were embedded in regular ceiling tiles in drop ceilings and in fixtures including a clock and a lamp. When I tried it out on my phone, the beacon began charging the second I connected my phone to a receiver.

Eventually the company intends to sell or license the technology to smartphone manufacturers, who will add a small receiver chip in the devices. "It's roughly a few meters, and it will be extended or expanded over time," said inventor Didier Le Lannick. "Basically, you have to look at the ceiling tiles as an expression of our technology, which is widely patented."

Ossia is in talks with wireless provider KDDI. "KDDI customers would walk into public areas that have a transmitter and suddenly start receiving charge simply because they're a KDDI customer," Le Lannick said.

Ossia is also in talks now with a major car manufacturer about installing the technology in the ceiling of its automobiles. Luis Aguilar, Ossia's vice president of sales and business development, told me it would allow phone manufacturers the opportunity to make phones thinner. "It changes your ability for design, the size of the batteries put in the devices, once you start creating this and build-out." Aguilar said.

Aguilar told me the technology is safer than bluetooth signals ,and that the charge would not pass through someone's body. "It reflects off of walls, ceilings, floors and, once it finds a pathway, multiple pathways if necessary, then power is sent by the transmitter," he said.

Ossia's Cota Ceiling Tiles was one of the most impressive technologies on display at this year's CES.