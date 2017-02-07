No. 15 Kentucky survives LSU 92-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Wenyen Gabriel scored a career-high 23 points, Malik Monk also had 23 and No. 15 Kentucky withstood a late LSU rally for a 92-85 victory Tuesday night.



The Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) won for just the second time in five games and had to withstand the Tigers' late rally that got them within 91-85 with 9 seconds remaining. Monk's free throw 1 second later sealed a win that followed Kentucky's 22-point loss at No. 17 Florida on Saturday.



Gabriel provided the initial offensive boost and finished 7 of 11 from the field including three 3-pointers to beat his previous career best of 15. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three offensive, as Kentucky controlled the boards 40-26.



Monk bounced back from an 11-point outing to make 8 of 15 from the field with four 3s. De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and Isaiah Briscoe 14 for Kentucky.



Antonio Blakeney had a season-high 31 points and Brandon Sampson added 17 for the Tigers (9-14, 1-10), who have lost 10 straight for the first time since 2011.

