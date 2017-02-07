Nearly 100 gather for peaceful protest in Paducah

Nearly 100 people gathered Tuesday night at the Dolly McNutt Plaza in Paducah for a peaceful protest in reaction to recent executive orders from the White House.

Eliza Purcell helped organize the event. She says it all started with President Donald Trump's immigration ban. That sparked a conversation about the Affordable Care Act, woman's rights, racism and the LGBT community. She's calling it, "Paducah Stands for Kentucky."

"I really want people to be more comfortable in their own skin," says Purcell. "I want people to be comfortable with where they live."

Denese R. Peebles says she's standing up for her girls.

"I worry about my daughters," says Peebles. "I grew up in a time when women didn't have a lot of rights. We were chattel property. I come from one of those relationships. We were told to sit down and shut up, and I know how easily we can lose our rights. I'm afraid that young women will not remember that."

Ricardo Harding says he's standing up for the LGBT community, minorities and his son's future.

"I feel like I'm representing everybody," says Harding. "All the people as a whole. The only different between me and the others is the color of our skin, but our objectives are the same, our goals are the same, our well intentions are the same."

Peebles says nothing is going to get done unless people stand up and fight for their rights.

"Y'all, we've got to speak up," says Peebles. "We can't be silent. We cant be apathetic."