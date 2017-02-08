2/7 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7th.

BOYS :

Caldwell County 51, Crittenden County 44

Calloway County 54, Carlisle County 45

Graves County 59, Ballard Memorial 46

Livingston Central 55, Hickman County 46

Marshall County 63, Murray 47

McCracken County 40, St. Mary 38

Martin Westview 60, Obion Central 52

GIRLS :

Graves County 61, Ballard Memorial 28

Hopkinsville 68, Crittenden County 57

Livingston Central 61, Hickman County 20

Mayfield 50, Fulton City 35

Murray 57, Marshall County 39

Gleason 92, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 36

Martin Westview 64, Obion Central 35

Murphysboro 56, Massac County 45

Christian County 74, Russellville 27