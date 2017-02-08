2/7 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7th.
BOYS:
Caldwell County 51, Crittenden County 44
Calloway County 54, Carlisle County 45
Graves County 59, Ballard Memorial 46
Livingston Central 55, Hickman County 46
Marshall County 63, Murray 47
McCracken County 40, St. Mary 38
Martin Westview 60, Obion Central 52
GIRLS:
Graves County 61, Ballard Memorial 28
Hopkinsville 68, Crittenden County 57
Livingston Central 61, Hickman County 20
Mayfield 50, Fulton City 35
Murray 57, Marshall County 39
Gleason 92, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 36
Martin Westview 64, Obion Central 35
Murphysboro 56, Massac County 45
Christian County 74, Russellville 27