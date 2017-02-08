Crews fighting fire at Harper's Country Hams in Clinton

Hickman County dispatch says fire crews are responding to a large fire at Harper's Country Hams in Clinton.



The business is located at 2955 US 51.



Fire crews were called to the blaze around 5:50 a.m. We do not know the cause of the fire, but we do know no one was injured.



The building is expected to be a total loss. Fire crews from five different counties responded to help with the fire.



US 51 was closed for several hours due to the fire. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both lanes are back open, but that fire crews are still working in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when driving through the area.



Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin put a statement on Facebook and Twitter about the fire stating:

"We just received news of a fire at Harper's Foods, a fixture in the Clinton, KY community for generations. We are thankful for those fighting this fire, and pray the situation will soon be resolved. #WeAreKY"

Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer also commented on the fire saying:

“I was saddened today to hear about the news about the devastating fire that burned Harper’s Country Hams. Thankfully no one died in the fire, but the loss on the community is terrible. As a well-known business in Hickman County, it is an important part of many people’s lives in western Kentucky. Our thoughts are with the firefighters, the employees and their families today.”

Hickman County Attorney Jason Batts says a fund has been set up to accept donations. Donations are being accepted at Clinton Bank, First Community Bank in Clinton, and the Hickman County Attorney's Office.



Those wanting to mail in a donation can sent it to:

Hickman County Attorney

110 East Clay Street

Suite D

Clinton, KY 42031