Six things to know - 2/8/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Crews are fighting a large fire at Harper's Country Hams in Clinton, Kentucky. Hickman County dispatch says crews are on the scene.



The new secretary of education will address her staff for the first time today. Betsy DeVos was sworn in Tuesday after a historic confirmation hearing with Vice President Mike Pence making the deciding vote.



You can stop by the International Food Fair at SIU Carbondale today. The fair is from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms. Everyone is welcome to attend.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to start testing body cameras on their troopers in April. A report from the agency says the body cameras are necessary for trooper protection, along with accurate and complete documentation.



A confirmation vote for President Trump's attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions is expected today. Democratic senators have been holding a hearing protesting Sessions' qualifications overnight.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new 550-foot main span of the Lake Barkley Bridge will be set in place next week. The $20 million steel basket-handle arch will replace the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge, which was built in 1932. The new bridge crosses the lake at Canton in Trigg County along US 68.