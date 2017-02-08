Barlow man dies from injuries he got during car crash

A Barlow man died from injuries he got during a car crash Tuesday.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says around 5:00 p.m. deputies were called to the intersection of US Highway 60 and the 3700 block of Metropolis Lake Road on reports of a crash.



Deputies say 90-year-old Ralph Stewart of Barlow was traveling west on US Highway 60 in his pickup truck when he didn't stop at a traffic signal due to a glare from the sun.



Stewart then turned into the path of a car being driven by 51-year-old Lance Fleming of Paducah. Stewart and Fleming were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.



Three children in Fleming's car were also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.



The sheriff's department says Stewart died later at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. No word on the condition of Fleming or the three children also injured.