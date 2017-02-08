Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected

A pet food company is recalling several lots of dog food because it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug.

Evanger's Dog Food says it's voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product that may include pentobarbital "in an abundance of caution." Animals that ingest pentobarbital can experience symptoms of drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

The food was distributed to retail locations and sold online in 15 states, including Illinois. The company says pentobarbital was discovered in a single lot of the food, but it's recalling all lots manufactured from June 6 to June 13, 2016.

Five dogs got sick and one died after consuming the recalled beef.

Illinois-based Evanger's is blaming one of its suppliers for the pentobarbital and says it is no longer working with them.

Those with questions can contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday - Friday.