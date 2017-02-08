Illinois Senate approves pieces of budget plan

Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling the nation's federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against most suspects.More
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"More
President Trump says in an interview with NBC News that he had planned to fire Comey all along, regardless of the recommendations of top Justice Department officials.More
The White House said the president’s “Advisory Commission on Election Integrity” would examine allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.More
Contradicting previous White House explanations, President Donald Trump declared Thursday he had planned to fire FBI Director James Comey all along, regardless of whether top Justice Department officials recommended the stunning step.More
