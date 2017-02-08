Illinois Senate approves pieces of budget plan

The Illinois Senate has approved small pieces of the far-reaching budget compromise plan it's debated for six weeks. But whether the rest of the package gets a vote is questionable.



The Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve plans to streamline government purchasing and to make it easier for voters to approve consolidating or eliminating superfluous local governments.



But there were no Republicans voting in favor of the measures. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton has said the plan to break a stalemate on a state budget must be approved with votes from both parties.



Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont says the plan is part of a package that includes a tax increase and changes to the workers' compensation program that are more difficult to settle. Those need more work and Radogno says the entire plan should be settled first.

