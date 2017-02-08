Illinois lawmakers get behind pro-women agenda

Illinois lawmakers are joining forces with civil rights advocates to pre-empt conservative momentum following President Donald Trump's election that could impact women's access to abortion and other key services.



Legislators announced the Illinois Women Moving Forward agenda Wednesday with representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood. More than 20 lawmakers have added their support along with several executive branch members and almost 30 advocacy organizations.



Brigid Leahy is Planned Parenthood Illinois' policy director. She says the agenda responds to concerns over comments by President Donald Trump - particularly those hostile to the Roe v. Wade court decision that legalized abortion.



Lawmakers have introduced six pieces of legislation focusing on protecting abortion access and promoting equal pay, paid family leave and domestic violence prevention.