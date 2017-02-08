Local Syrian immigrants weigh in on travel ban

Hadee Turkmani is a first generation American. He sometimes helps with the family farm.

The Turkmani brothers grow and sell produce from their farm in Paducah.

Moufid and Munzer Turkmani, owners of Turkmani's Little Heaven Vegetable Farm, are Syrian immigrants who call Paducah home.

They moved to Kentucky in 1988 and got their citizenship only a few years later. They haven't been to Syria since they were young men.

One of their sisters still lives in Syria. Other family members have fled to nearby countries. Munzer said some of his family is missing.

"The people who [fled] the country, they are safe for sure," explained Munzer. "The people that are still inside the country, they're not safe."

Munzer said he understands the reasons President Donald Trump has for the travel ban affecting Syria and six other countries.

"He [is] trying to protect his country, and that's something everybody should understand," said Munzer. He is sad for the people who might not be able to come to America because of this ban, but he remains optimistic.

"Give him some time. We just have to let him do his job," Munzer said about the president.