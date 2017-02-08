Employees, owners at a loss over Harper's Country Hams fire

A massive fire has the owners of Harper's Country Hams and employees there wondering what to do next. The fire started around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple agencies from five counties responded, closing U.S. 51 temporarily in Hickman County to get crews and supplies to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but no one was inside and no one was hurt. I have been at the scene all day. The fire is not under control yet, in part because of thick smoke being carried by the wind. The smoke makes it difficult for firefighters. You can smell it from miles away, and it's hard to see anything on some roads.

Employees and owners say it's hard to see how their lives will move forward without their livelihood.

The flames spread quickly Wednesday morning, but by the time anything could be done, it was too late. Workers like Shelton Morris say they're fortunate they weren't inside.



"I got out, and that's when I saw the smoke from the building," Morris says. "It was real black. I couldn't see anything."



Morris was one of the workers to call 911, but by that time all he could do was wait. "You never show up at work and think something like that will happen," he says,



Now, he's filling out unemployment information with his co-workers.



Harper's Country Hams co-owner Brian Harper says he's accustomed to getting bad calls early in the morning. There was another fire at the company 40 years ago.



"It's obviously devastating for our employees, for our family, and the whole community, really," he says. Harper says now they're trying to figure out how to take care of their employees and customers.



"The Lord does answer," he says.



Even though it's difficult to see how this can be rebuilt, Morris says — especially now — they have to band together.



The fire marshal is investigating. Crews will be at the at the site of the burning business all Wednesday night until the fire is contained. The building's large size and age, along with the fact that it has flammable packing materials inside half of it, is making the fire particularly challenging to fight.

Hickman County Fire and Rescue Chief David Cox says he's getting lots of calls from area fire departments to see if they need more help. So far, firefighters have used more than 61,000 gallons of water brought in from surrounding areas.

"the smoke is so thick, especially around the back side of the buildings. We're just hoping it will calm down. We're trying to spray as much water as possible," Cox says.

One thing fire crews were able to save was the Harper's family home near the business.

Cox says that was one thing they wanted to save, and Harper told me his family is grateful for that.

Fire isn't the only tragedy the family that owns Harper's Country Hams has had to deal with. In 1995, police say Curtis Harper was beaten to death at his business and possibly robbed of his cash box. Kentucky State Police investigators say they have exhausted all their leads in that case.

Harper says his grandfather's murder is still something his family thinks about.

"I've had a lot of bad calls very early in he morning related to the business, and certainly my grandfathers murder was one of them, and the two fires we've had being the others," he says. "So, our family has faced tragedy at work before, and we'll make it through this."