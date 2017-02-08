WKCTC students use spring break to help people in El Salvador

A trip of a lifetime to El Salvador: That is what 15 students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College are hoping to take for spring break.

While there, students like Cameron Aitkin plan to spend their time helping people in need.

"The ability to go and help people that you couldn't ever reach before and see that kind of lifestyle, it really changes you" says Aitkin,

The college has been making the service trip for four years. In those years, they have fed the hungry, given shelter to the homeless and made personal connections with the people who live there. All of that could change if they do not raise enough money.

"They will still take the service trip, but they won't be able to do as many things to help others" says Starfish Orphan Ministry Mission and Ministry Director Joe Millay.

While there, the students will build a house for a family in need. To build the house in El Salvador, it takes $2,400, and it's a big as a standard living room.

"For them, it's everything in the world" says Aitkin.

Aitkin says that after four trips to El Salvador, the money has slowed down.

"When you go on your third or fourth trip, it's kind of hard for people to keep funding you" says Aitkin.

To help raise money, WKCTC is partnering with Starfish Orphan Ministry for a Share the Love charity auction. Every dollar that is raised through the auction will go toward helping people in El Salvador.

The auction will be held on Feb. 11 at the Grand Lodge on 5th Street in downtown Paducah. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Items for the auction will include weekend getaways, prom packages and more.

The students will be leaving for their service project on March 17.