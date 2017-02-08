SIU Carbondale dental hygiene program announces Give Kids a Smile Day

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's dental hygiene program says it plans to provide free dental treatments for kids on Friday, March 3.

The event, called Give Kids a Smile Day, will provide free preventive and restorative dental treatments for kids ages 1 through 14. Treatments include exams, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants.

Give Kids a Smile Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 3 at 1365 Douglas Drive in Carbondale.

The dental hygiene program says spots fill up quickly, so parents should call 270-453-8826 to make an appointment